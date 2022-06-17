UK's Boris Johnson offers Ukraine soldiers' training programme
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, his office said.
Johnson, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on a visit shrouded in secrecy, said: "My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail."
