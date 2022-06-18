Left Menu

People protesting against Agnipath scheme due to misunderstanding, says MoS Muraleedharan

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said that the Central government has bought Agnipath scheme with the right intentions while adding that some people are agitating due to misunderstanding.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-06-2022 03:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 03:11 IST
People protesting against Agnipath scheme due to misunderstanding, says MoS Muraleedharan
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said that the Central government has bought Agnipath scheme with the right intentions while adding that some people are agitating due to misunderstanding. The Union Minister assured that the government is considerate towards the concerns of the youth and will make every effort to address them.

"Government has brought the Agnipath Scheme with the right intentions, maybe some people are agitating due to misunderstanding. Government is responsive to issues of citizens and today the age has been raised to 23. They should consider that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been always considerate towards the concerns of the youth and will make every effort to address it," he said. Protests have broken out in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces. In some places, the protests turned violent as trains were set ablaze.

One person died in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday as protests against the newly announced military recruitment policy, Agnipath, turned violent. Earlier, protesters torched compartments of a train in Bihar's Samastipur and those in another train at Lakhisarai station.

Notably, Agnipath Scheme was launched by the government, on June 14, in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers. Granting a one-time waiver, the Centre on June 16, 2022, announced that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years.

The scheme is called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
4
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022