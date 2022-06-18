Ganja worth Rs 8.46 crore seized in Tripura, two arrested
Ganja worth Rs 8.46 crore has been seized and two persons have been arrested in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted an LPG tanker in the Mugiakami Police Station area on Friday and seized 5,364 kg of cannabis from it, a police officer said.
Two persons, hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were arrested, Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.
This was the highest ganja seizure in Tripura in recent times, he said, adding they were smuggling cannabis for a long time.
A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the duo.
