Goa govt will act against land illegalities, SIT formed, says minister Khaunte

The Goa government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to look into cases of land grabbing and transfer, and action, including demolition, will be carried out in case illegalities are found, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte said on Saturday.

Referring to a notice issued recently by Anjuna gram panchayat to popular singer Mika Singh for a structure on the beach, Khaunte said it would be demolished if it is found to be illegal.

''It may be Mika Singh or anyone else. Structures that are found to be erected illegally will be demolished,'' he warned.

The minister said the state government has begun cracking down on the menace of touting and illegal massage parlours in the beach belt, adding that some dance bars operating illegally were turning into prostitution dens.

The chief minister has asked the police to act against such dance bars, he added.

''The police department lacks the manpower to patrol the beach, due to which there will be a provision made for a special tourism police,'' Khaunte informed.

Talking about the SIT that has been formed, he said he had been raising this issue for the past two to three years.

''There are at least 50 FIRs related to land grabbing filed in Mapusa police station. There is a syndicate which is active and this needs to be broken,'' he said.

