Abducted minor from MP recovered in J-K’s Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A minor abducted girl, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was recovered and her abductor arrested in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The girl was rescued in a joint operation by J&K police and Madhya Pradesh police from Sangaldan area of Gool within 24 hours of the complaint, a police official said.

He said a team of Police Station Sarni in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh reached Police Post Sangaldan on Friday to search for a minor who had allegedly been kidnapped by Bijinder Singh alias Ravi Rajput, also a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The local police immediately swung into action and rounded several suspected persons and finally recovered the minor and also arrested the accused person, the spokesman said.

He said both the girl and the accused were handed over to the team of Madhya Pradesh Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

