Experts recommend paternity leaves extension to reduce mothers' burden of raising children: NCW

Extending paternity leaves to reduce the burden of raising children on mothers, incentivising employers and sensitisation of the corporate sector to employing more women workers were among the recommendations made by experts at the Final Law Review Consultation on the Maternity Benefit Act, the NCW said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 10:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) organized the final Law review consultation on the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 and the 2017 Amendment.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing and analysing the legislation affecting women and recommending amendments to meet any lacunae, inadequacies and shortcomings. NCW has conducted one preliminary consultation and five regional-level consultations to relook at the Act in order to formulate specific recommendations for amendments and enhancing the outreach of the legislation.

Through this Consultation, the Commission endeavoured to seek views, suggestions and opinions of experts and stakeholders from all over India. Some of the important suggestions made by the panellists were to extend the paternity leaves so that the burden of raising the child is shared equally between both the parents, incentivise employers and sensitization of the corporate sector to employ more women workers.

The experts also discussed the issue of women working in the unorganized sector, the provision of creche facilities on a case-to-case basis rather than a number of employees, the scope of incentives for employers, etc. The Commission invited legal experts, advocates, academicians and legal experts from different fields to deliberate upon the real challenges and technical issues faced by women. (ANI)

