Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

The war in Ukraine could last for years and Kyiv's allies should keep up their support, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, while fierce fighting continued in the east of the country. * Ukraine's defence intelligence directorate said on Saturday five Ukrainian civilians had been returned in a swap for five Russian prisoners.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-06-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 13:15 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The war in Ukraine could last for years and Kyiv's allies should keep up their support, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, while fierce fighting continued in the east of the country. FIGHTING * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had traveled to Lysychansk and Solar, two cities very close to some of the most intense fightings around the city of Sievierodonetsk, in visits to the front lines. * Ukraine's armed forces said Russian forces were carrying out shelling in the areas of Lysychansk, Borivske, Bila Hora, and Ustynivka. In its daily update, the military said fighting continued for full control of Sievierodonetsk. * Britain's defense ministry said there had been little change in the front line on the axes to the north, east, and south of the Sievierodonetsk pocket. * Analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank wrote that "Russian forces will likely be able to seize Sievierodonetsk in the coming weeks but at the cost of concentrating most of their available forces in this small area". * A fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk exploded, killing one and injuring two, after earlier being hit with three Russian missiles, the head of the regional administration said in an online message. * Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

PRISONERS, DIPLOMACY * Two top commanders of fighters who defended the Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern port of Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation, Russia's state news agency TASS reported. * Ukraine's defense intelligence directorate said on Saturday five Ukrainian civilians had been returned in a swap for five Russian prisoners. It did not say whether the Russians were combatants. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a need to prepare for a long war, which meant ensuring "Ukraine receives weapons, equipment, ammunition and training more rapidly than the invader". QUOTES * "We will not give the south to anyone, and all that is ours we will take back," Zelenskiy, speaking in a video that appeared to have been recorded on a train after what the government said was a trip to the south of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022