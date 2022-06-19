Russian troops to advance towards Kharkiv -Ukraine official

The situation north of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is quite difficult as Russian forces have been trying to get closer to shell the city again, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry said on Sunday.

"Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city," Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, told Ukraine's national television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)