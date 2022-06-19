Left Menu

Police arrests 5 in UP for instigating youth to protest against 'Agnipath' scheme, alleges political connection

Police have arrested five persons for allegedly instigating youth to stage protest against Centres Agnipath military recruitment scheme.The accused are said to be members of various political parties, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Saharanpur Akash Tomar said, We have arrested five persons in connection with the Agnipath protest.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 19-06-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 15:26 IST
Police arrests 5 in UP for instigating youth to protest against 'Agnipath' scheme, alleges political connection
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested five persons for allegedly instigating youth to stage protests against Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

The accused are said to be members of various political parties, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saharanpur Akash Tomar said, ''We have arrested five persons in connection with the Agnipath protest. All are above 25 years of age and are connected with different political parties. Posed as army aspirants they were involved in instigating youth to protest against the Agnipath scheme.'' Those arrested have been identified as Parag Pawar (26), Sandeep (34), Saurabh Kumar (28), Mohit Chaudhary (26), and Uday (26). While Parag is a member of the National Student's Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), Sandeep is linked with Samajwadi Party (SP), the SSP said. All the accused are residents of different villages under Rampur Maniharan police station limits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022