'Blocking road for morning joggers': Kochi commissioner issues warning memo to Traffic ACP

Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju has issued a warning memo to Vinod Pillai, Assistant Commissioner, Traffic west for blocking one lane of a road for more than one hour in for morning walkers and joggers. The memo was issued after some locals complained about blocking one lane of Goshree-Chathyath road which is adjacent to Queen's Walkway in Kochi. The Commissioner also directed him to do so only on Sundays from 6 am to 7.30 am.

For the past few days, Traffic police had closed one lane for the walkers and joggers from 6 am to 7.30 am with barricades. According to reports, Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic West, Vinod Pillai, walks to the Queen's Walkway every morning. The said part of the road is blocked on Sundays from 6-7: 30 AM to allow youngsters to cycle and practice skating. However, the officer is said to have closed the road for his morning stroll all along the week.

After the event was uncovered, authorities stated that Queen's Walkway in Kochi is a popular path for morning walkers and joggers and that barricades are usually erected to protect them. According to residents, the route has been closed for the past three days, making routine travels challenging. (ANI)

