Head of French conservative party: We will remain in opposition to Macron

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 00:58 IST
Christian Jacob, the head of the French conservative party Les Republicains, said on Sunday his camp will remain in the opposition after French President Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute majority in the parliament.

Les Republicains are seen as a likely partner to which Macron might reach out in view of forming a governing coalition. He could also try to run a minority government that will have to negotiate laws with other parties on a case-by-case basis.

