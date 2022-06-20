Fact Check: Letter being circulated on Agnipath Scheme 'fake', says Centre

The Central government on Monday clarified that a letter being circulated in the name of the Defence Ministry that lists "revised terms and tenure of service for recently enrolled jawans" under the Centre's new recruitment scheme Agnipath is 'fake'. The letter claimed, "ORs attested after January 1, 2019, and those not promoted to a substantive rank of Naik or equivalent on July 1, 2022, are to be kept under Agnipath Scheme."

The "fake" letter also stated the ORs are to undergo a fresh selection process after their completion of five years of service. "It is to be noted that only 25 per cent of the ORs will be making it to the next stage and the same will be registered to new pilot program traders. Rest of the ORs to be discharged as per existing discharge policies instead of Seva Nidhi," the letter further read.

Taking note of the fake letter, the PIB fact-checker revealed that the Ministry of Defence has not issued any such letter. Earlier on Sunday, the Centre also banned 35 WhatsApp groups for allegedly spreading fake news on the Agnipath Scheme and the Agniveers, government sources said.

The action was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amid reports that social media platforms such as WhatsApp were being used for mobilising protests in states like Bihar which grew more virulent on Friday (June 17), when a mob attacked Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi's house, besides causing damage to the railway property and disrupting the normal life in a number of districts in Bihar. As per sources, the Centre has also issued a number 8799711259 for WhatsApp fact-checking.

Unveiling the 'Agnipath' scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that it was a transformative initiative that would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces. The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years.

This move comes in a bid to slash the ballooning salary and pension bills, amid major concerns the move will adversely impact the professionalism, military ethos and fighting spirit of the over 14-lakh strong armed forces. Notably, Agnipath is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for the youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the Agnipath Scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

Agniveers will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness. (ANI)

