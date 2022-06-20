Left Menu

Canada publishes regulations to ban 'harmful' single-use plastics

The government of Canada on Monday published final regulations to prohibit "harmful" single-use plastics, with the ban on their manufacture and import to come into effect in December.

The ban will be on single-use plastics including checkout bags, cutlery, food serviceware made from or containing plastic hard to recycle, ring carriers, stir sticks and straws, the Canadian government said in a statement.

"The ban on the manufacture and import of these harmful single-use plastics, barring a few targeted exceptions to recognize specific cases, will come into effect in December 2022," the statement added.

