Maha: 4 cops transferred as man dies during raid in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:37 IST
Four police personnel were transferred after a 59-year-old man suspected of operating a gambling den died during a raid in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Monday.

A police team from Pachpaoli police station had held a raid in Khairipuri area late Sunday night and deceased Mulchand Binekar alias Saonji tried to escape and fell to his death from the terrace of his two-storey home, he said.

He said Sunil Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjaykumar Borele and Roshan Phukat were transferred to the headquarters by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who also handed the probe in the case to Crime Branch.

The kin of the deceased have alleged he was pushed by police personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

