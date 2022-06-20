Left Menu

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore to lead IYD programme in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:53 IST
Union Minister Kaushal Kishore to lead IYD programme in Nagaland
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@mp_kaushal)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore will lead the 8th International Yoga Day programme in Nagaland on Tuesday.

The main celebration for Nagaland will be held in the picturesque Naga Heritage Village Kisama, some 12 km south of the state capital in the presence of Nagaland Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom.

On his arrival on Monday, the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs visited the 37th Battalion BSF at Chedema in Kohima.

He participated in the tree sapling plantation drive carried out in the camp area and later had an interaction session with the jawans during the Sainik Sammelan in the presence of Commandant Vinod Kumar and officers.

During the interaction, the Union MoS appreciated the jawans for their selfless dedication in safeguarding the country's border.

He also dwelled on the various aspects of the benefits of yoga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022