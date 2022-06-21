Left Menu

Georgia's PM says committed to joining NATO

Irakli Garibashvili Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Tuesday that his country is committed to joining NATO, but must solve its territorial problems with Russia before that.

He made the statement while attending an economic conference in Qatar.

