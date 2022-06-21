Bride, 19 other women sustain burn injuries at wedding in UP's Barabanki

A bride was among 20 women who sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at her wedding here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night at Dhamedi locality, they said, adding leakage in an LPG cylinder is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The injured were rushed to Ramnagar community health centre from where seven, who were in a critical condition, were referred to the district hospital.

Ramnagar Station House Officer Santosh Singh said the matter is being investigated.

