MP: Drain wall collapse kills two labourers in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Two labourers were killed after the boundary wall of a nullah (drain) collapsed in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Bairagarh area, and the bodies of the labourers, who were working in the basement of an under-construction building, were taken out in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.

''The bodies were taken out after an 11-hour effort by teams of NDRF, SDRF as well as civic and police personnel. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' he said.

