Odisha: 3 CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Three CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush at a security post in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday, officials said.
The deceased include a jawan and two assistant sub-inspector rank personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The Naxals attacked the troops, who were involved in a road opening task, using improvised and crude barrel grenade launchers, they said quoting preliminary inputs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC irked over mining activities continuing without forest clearance in Odisha
Odisha STF seizes brown suger worth Rs 2.5 crore, 3 held
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured
Ind vs SA: Odisha CM buys first ticket of 2nd T20I match at Barabati
Odisha govt enhances pre-matric scholarship for ST, SC boarders