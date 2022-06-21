SGPC 'jatha' departs for Pakistan to observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

A jatha (group) of Sikh pilgrims by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) departed for Pakistan on Tuesday to observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The leadership of this jatha going to Pakistan has been entrusted upon SGPC member Gurmeet Singh Booh, while another member, Mithu Singh Kahneke, will be its deputy leader.

Speaking on the occasion, SGPC Secretary Partap Singh said that the SGPC had sent 277 applications of pilgrims for visas, of which, 266 applications were approved and received.

“Before attending the barsi (death anniversary) samagam of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore on June 29, the jatha will visit to pay obeisance at birth place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib, then at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib at Mandi Chuhar Kana, Sheikhupura, and Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal,” Gurmeet Singh said.

He said the Sikh jatha will return to India on June 30. He also demanded that the governments should define the maximum number of visas to the pilgrims willing to go to Pakistan.

