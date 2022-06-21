Left Menu

SGPC 'jatha' departs for Pakistan to observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:29 IST
SGPC 'jatha' departs for Pakistan to observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A jatha (group) of Sikh pilgrims by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) departed for Pakistan on Tuesday to observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

The leadership of this jatha going to Pakistan has been entrusted upon SGPC member Gurmeet Singh Booh, while another member, Mithu Singh Kahneke, will be its deputy leader.

Speaking on the occasion, SGPC Secretary Partap Singh said that the SGPC had sent 277 applications of pilgrims for visas, of which, 266 applications were approved and received.

“Before attending the barsi (death anniversary) samagam of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore on June 29, the jatha will visit to pay obeisance at birth place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib, then at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib at Mandi Chuhar Kana, Sheikhupura, and Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal,” Gurmeet Singh said.

He said the Sikh jatha will return to India on June 30. He also demanded that the governments should define the maximum number of visas to the pilgrims willing to go to Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022