Two dead as trolley overturns inside power project tunnel in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:34 IST
Two employees were killed when a trolley overturned inside a tunnel of a power project in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday, an official said.

Two persons were seriously injured due to the overturning of the trolley inside the tunnel of Patel Power Project at Ralli in Kalpa tehsil while on duty. They were later declared dead at the Regional Hospital Rekong Peo, the official of the state disaster management said.

The deceased have been identified as foreman Bihari Lal Thakur of Rampur in Shimla district and supervisor Khoob Ram of Nirmand in Kullu district, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

