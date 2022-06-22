Lebanon security forces raid central bank chief's home to execute subpoena
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:45 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's state security agency raided a house belonging to central bank Governor Riad Salameh on Tuesday night to execute a judge's subpoena, a judicial source and a security source told Reuters.
The subpoena was issued earlier this year by Judge Ghada Aoun.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Riad Salameh
- Ghada Aoun
Advertisement