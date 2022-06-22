Ukraine's Zelenskiy says military situation in Luhansk region is very tough
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 01:57 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said the military situation in the eastern region of Luhansk was very difficult as Russia stepped up an effort to evict Ukrainian troops from key areas.
"That is really the toughest spot. The occupiers are pressing strongly," Zelenskiy said in an evening video address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luhansk
- Russia
- Ukrainian
- Zelenskiy
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Japan to freeze assets of two more Russian banks, one Belarusian bank
Additional sanctions on Russian state companies announced
WRAPUP 4-Street fighting, constant shellling as Russia pushes for control of Ukraine's Donbas
WRAPUP 4-Street fighting, constant shelling as Russia pushes for control of Ukraine's Donbas