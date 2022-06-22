Left Menu

Budaun: Wife accuses former MLA, kin of assault, lodges plaint with police

The SSP said Bhagyashree alleged in her complaint that the BJP leader, his brother Mahendra, son Rohit Patel, daughter-in-law Pinky and daughter Rashmi assaulted and threatened to kill her.

A former MLA’s wife has lodged a complaint with police here, alleging that the politician and his family members assaulted and threatened to kill her.

Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said five-time MLA Ramsewak Singh Patel’s wife Bhagyashree gave the complaint on Thursday.

Bhagyashree is the 70-year-old former MLA’s fourth wife and she has a daughter with him. They had married in 2007. The SSP said Bhagyashree alleged in her complaint that the BJP leader, his brother Mahendra, son Rohit Patel, daughter-in-law Pinky and daughter Rashmi assaulted and threatened to kill her. Rashmi Patel is currently the district panchayat chief of Bareilly. When asked about the case, the former MLA said he is ill and has no idea about it. Patel claimed that he is not in a position to say anything at present. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

