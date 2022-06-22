Left Menu

Man claims wife, daughter in illegal custody of parents, HC directs Delhi Police for production

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to produce a woman and her minor daughter, who have allegedly been illegally detained by her parents in Uttar Pradesh.

Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the Delhi Police to produce the woman and her seven-year-old before the court on Friday.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed on behalf of the woman's husband seeking direction from the authorities to produce his wife and daughter who are in illegal custody of the woman's parents.

The man, in his plea through advocate Anurag Pratap, submitted that he married the woman, who was a widow and was having a girl child, in January this year.

The plea said the family members of the woman as well as that of her previous deceased husband were against her inter-caste marriage with the petitioner and they have been threatening him.

It claimed that the woman's family has confined her since January. A habeas corpus petition is filed for producing before a court a person who is in illegal custody or unlawful detention.

The counsel for Delhi Police informed the court that the woman and the minor child are in Uttar Pradesh and said the agency will produce them here.

"It is directed that the woman and daughter be produced in the court on Friday. List on June 24," the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

