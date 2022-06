BRIEF-Qatar's World Cup Organisation Head Says Avoiding Price Gouging Is A Priority

HASSAN AL-THAWADI, QATAR'S WORLD CUP ORGANISATION HEAD: * SAYS AVOIDING PRICE GOUGING IS A PRIORITY; THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY SHOULD BENEFIT, BUT FANS SHOULD BE ABLE TO AFFORD TO COME.

* SAYS MANAGING PRICES IS KEY TO MAKING THIS AN ACCESSIBLE, AFFORDABLE SOCCER TOURNAMENT FOR FANS. * SAYS BUSINESS COMMUNITY HAS COMMITTED TO REPAY $28 MILLION IN RECRUITMENT FEES TO WORKERS IN QATAR.

