Telangana should be Gudumba, Cannabis-free, says Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday said officials need to work with an objective of making the state free of illicit liquor and cannabis as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

There should be a strict vigilance on the sale of Non-Duty Paid Liquor, manufacture of illicit liquor, peddling of marijuana and gudumba (illicit liquor) and the perpetrators should be punished as per law, he said.

The minister directed the officials to register PD act and bindover cases against the culprits.

Goud also conducted a review on the performance of tourism projects and directed the officers to expedite works of the "Kaloji Kala Kshetram" in Hanamkonda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

