UK Foreign Secretary to visit Israel, Israeli foreign ministry says
Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to visit Israel in the coming month, an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement said without specifying an exact date.
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid invited Truss by phone on Wednesday, the statement said, adding that "the two discussed the need for determined action by the international community against Iranian terror".
Lapid is set to take over from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the head of a caretaker government after he and Bennett moved on Monday to dissolve parliament and hold an early national election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
