Germany's upgraded army will also defend allies - Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday NATO partners in eastern Europe could rely on Germany as it was re-equipping its army such that it could defend allies as well as itself against all future attacks.
"In Europe's biggest security crisis for decades, Germany - the EU's biggest economy and most populous country - is taking on a very special responsibility," Scholz said in a speech to parliament about the upcoming European Union, G7 and NATO summits.
"And not just for its own security but also for the security of its allies."
