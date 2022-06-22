Moscow vows response to U.S. for not allowing Russian aircraft to pick up diplomats

Russia will take counter-measures, including asymmetrical ones, in response to the U.S. decision not to allow a Russian aircraft to pick up Russian diplomats and their families from the United States, the foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The American side continues to systematically destroy bilateral relations that are already in a lamentable state," Maria Zakharova said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)