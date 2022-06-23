Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Colombia's Petro, Venezuela's Maduro discuss border

Ecuador protests have led to four deaths, authorities say QUITO - Four people have died in Ecuador during ongoing demonstrations by largely indigenous protesters against the government's economic policies. Indigenous leaders said the person was hit by a tear gas canister, while police said the death was caused by the mishandling of an explosive device. Police have said one other protester has died.

The latest in Latin American politics today: Petro, Maduro discuss reopening Colombia-Venezuela border

BOGOTA - Colombia's President-elect Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro both said they had spoken about reopening the shared border of the two countries. The border has been partially closed in recent years amid bilateral tensions and COVID and is currently largely open only to pedestrian traffic.

Petro promised during his campaign to reopen trade between the neighboring countries and provide consular services for Colombians in Venezuela. Chile's Codelco workers begin strike over Ventanas closure

SANTIAGO - Workers at Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, went on strike to protest the closure of a smelter located in an area with high levels of contamination. Some 50,000 workers will strike, including direct employees and contractors, according to a statement.

Codelco's board of directors approved the closure of the Ventanas smelter last week, and the decision was later backed by Chilean President Gabriel Boric and several of his ministers. Ecuador protests have led to four deaths, authorities say

QUITO - Four people have died in Ecuador during ongoing demonstrations by largely indigenous protesters against the government's economic policies. The national police confirmed a protester had died overnight in the Amazon town of Puyo. Indigenous leaders said the person was hit by a tear gas canister, while police said the death was caused by the mishandling of an explosive device.

Police have said one other protester has died. The health ministry has said two further people have died as a result of ambulances delayed by road blockades; it is unclear if they were protesters. Brazil's ex-education minister under arrest for alleged corruption

SAO PAULO - Brazil's former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro has been arrested by the federal police on corruption charges, President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed, saying the former aide will answer for his actions if he has done anything wrong. "If he is innocent, no problem. If he is guilty, he will pay," Bolsonaro said in an interview with local news outlet Radio Itatiaia.

Bolsonaro says next CEO will overhaul Petrobras management SAO PAULO - Bolsonaro has said that Caio Paes de Andrade, his pick to become the next chief executive of oil producer Petrobras', will revamp the company's management when he takes over.

"Obviously, he (Andrade) is going to change his directors and these new ones will give the company a new dynamic, they will study the fuel pricing policy issue," Bolsonaro said. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

