Two Britons, Moroccan facing death penalty in Donetsk preparing appeal -TASS

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine and sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are preparing to appeal, the TASS news agency cited one of their lawyers as saying on Thursday.

The court in DPR, one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, found the three men - Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun - guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR".

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

