Seer murdered in UP's Etawah

A 55-year-old seer was murdered near Barauli Kala village here, police said on Thursday. Ramji, a resident of Sakrava village in Kannauj district, has been living in a hut at a temple, about one kilometre away from Barauli Kala village.

The sadhu was murdered by unknown people on Wednesday night, Saifai police station in-charge Muhammad Tariq said. The killers used sharp-edged weapons to slit his throat, he said. Further investigation is on, he added.PTI COR SAB RDK RDK

