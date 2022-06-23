German economy minister: industry is ready for gas auction model
German industry is ready to adopt a gas auction model that the government will launch this summer to encourage industrial gas consumers to save gas, Economy Ministry Robert Habeck said on Thursday.
"Industry is very willing to adopt this model," Habeck told reporters.
