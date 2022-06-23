Left Menu

German economy minister: industry is ready for gas auction model

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 14:04 IST
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

German industry is ready to adopt a gas auction model that the government will launch this summer to encourage industrial gas consumers to save gas, Economy Ministry Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

"Industry is very willing to adopt this model," Habeck told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

