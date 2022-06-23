Russia sent dollar-Eurobond coupon payouts to NSD in roubles - Fin Ministry

The Russian finance ministry on Thursday said it had fulfilled its obligations on two issues of dollar-denominated Eurobonds "in full" by sending 12.51 billion roubles ($234.5 million) in coupon payments to the National Settlement Depository (NSD).

The ministry said the payments were on Eurobonds maturing in 2027 and 2047.

"Thus, obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full," the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 53.3500 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)