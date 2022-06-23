Britain's parliament will debate N. Ireland Protocol bill on Monday
Britain's parliament will on Monday debate a proposed law that allows the government to unilaterally override parts of the Brexit deal relating to trade with Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, introduced to parliament earlier this month, will go through the second of several legislative stages on Monday afternoon in what will be the first full parliamentary debate on the legislation. The bill has provoked a diplomatic row with the European Union, which has launched legal action against Britain.
Leader of House of Commons Mark Spencer made the announcement on Thursday, setting out parliamentary business.
