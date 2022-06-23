Left Menu

Britain's parliament will debate N. Ireland Protocol bill on Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:41 IST
Britain's parliament will debate N. Ireland Protocol bill on Monday
UK flag (Representative image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's parliament will on Monday debate a proposed law that allows the government to unilaterally override parts of the Brexit deal relating to trade with Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, introduced to parliament earlier this month, will go through the second of several legislative stages on Monday afternoon in what will be the first full parliamentary debate on the legislation. The bill has provoked a diplomatic row with the European Union, which has launched legal action against Britain.

Leader of House of Commons Mark Spencer made the announcement on Thursday, setting out parliamentary business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022