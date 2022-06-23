Left Menu

Motorist dies as electric pole falls on him in Kerala

23-06-2022
A 20-year-old man was killed and another injured when a concrete electric post fell on the motor bike in which the duo was travelling in nearby Beypore on Thursday.

The pillion rider, who sustained minor injuries, was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

Locals later blocked the road alleging that the accident took place due to the negligence on part of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

However, a local KSEB official rejected the charge and said a contractor, who was entrusted with the job of removing the dismantled posts did it without taking any precaution. ''The pole broke and fell on the bike while it was being removed,'' the official said.

The contractor was unavailable for comments.

