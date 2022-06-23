Ukraine defense minister welcomes arrival of U.S. rocket systems

High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States have arrived in Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday.

"Thank you to my U.S. colleague and friend Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for these powerful tools! Summer will be hot for Russian occupiers. And the last one for some of them," he said on Twitter.

