One killed, two injured as dumper trick falls into gorge

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:20 IST
Driver of a dumper truck was killed and his two companions injured early on Thursday when the vehicle fell into a gorge in the district.
The mishap occurred on the Baldogi-Jogath road around 2 am, Dharasu police station Sub-Inspector Anoop Nayal said.
The dumper truck fell into a 30-meter-deep gorge, killing the driver on the spot and leaving two others riding with him injured, he said.
The injured were rushed to a Chinyalisaur hospital, the official said.
