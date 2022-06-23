One killed, two injured as dumper trick falls into gorge

Driver of a dumper truck was killed and his two companions injured early on Thursday when the vehicle fell into a gorge in the district.

The mishap occurred on the Baldogi-Jogath road around 2 am, Dharasu police station Sub-Inspector Anoop Nayal said.

The dumper truck fell into a 30-meter-deep gorge, killing the driver on the spot and leaving two others riding with him injured, he said.

The injured were rushed to a Chinyalisaur hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)