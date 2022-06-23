French court jails people accused of having stolen Banksy mural from Bataclan club
Eight people were found guilty of stealing a mural by street artist Banksy from the famous Bataclan night club in Paris and handed prison sentences ranging from several months to four years by a French court on Thursday.
In June 2018, Banksy created a mural of a veiled, mournful female figure on a fire exit door of the Bataclan concert venue, where 90 people were killed by Islamist gunmen during a wave of simultaneous attacks across Paris on November 13, 2015.
The door, stolen in January 2019, was found in 2020 in a farmhouse by the Italian police and given back to France.
