Odisha: 4 kids drown after falling in pit at construction site

Four children died after falling into a rainwater-filled pit in Odisha's Koraput district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Three girls and a boy, aged between five and seven, died in the incident that happened in Majhiguda village in Koraput block, they said.

A company engaged in the construction of a road under the Bharatmala project had dug up the pit of around six feet deep, according to official sources.

Villagers spotted the bodies floating in the pit around 2.30 pm.

''The bodies have been recovered and an investigation is underway,'' Koraput sub-divisional police officer Manoj Pujari said.

