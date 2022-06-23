Left Menu

Lebanon PM-designate calls for political factions to put aside differences

Lebanon's newly-designated prime minister Najib Mikati called for political factions in the country to put aside differences and cooperate to ease an economic and financial crisis.

Speaking from the presidential palace in Baabda after he was tasked by lawmakers with forming a new government, Mikati called for cooperation with parliament to approve legislation required to secure an International Monetary Fund bailout.

