Bipartisan gun safety bill set for votes in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate is poised on Thursday for a vote to advance a bipartisan gun control bill that supporters hope will help curb the mass shootings that have rocked the country, in what could be the first new federal gun legislation in decades. The 80-page Bipartisan Safer Communities Act would encourage states to keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be dangerous and tighten background checks for would-be gun purchasers convicted of domestic violence or significant crimes as juveniles.

It does not include more sweeping gun control measure favored by Democrats including President Joe Biden such as a ban on assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines. Biden renewed calls for action following a pair of high-profile shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public, a landmark victory for gun-rights advocates.

The Senate legislation will need support from 60 of the chamber's 100 lawmakers, including at least 10 Republicans, in Thursday's procedural vote, which is expected around midday. Democrats were optimistic after 14 Republicans supported an initial step forward on Tuesday. A successful vote would set the clock ticking on up to 30 hours of debate. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Republicans to agree to expedite the process and vote on passage later on Thursday.

"This is not the cure-all for all the ways gun violence affects our nation. But it is a long overdue step in the right direction. It’s significant and it is going to save lives," Schumer said in a floor speech ahead of the vote. Republicans who back the bill insist that it does not erode the rights of law-abiding gun owners, are among their most ardent constituents. They have also tried to dissuade Democrats from making such predictions, saying the success of the current legislation would be unlikely to change their party's attitude toward guns.

"It does not so much as touch the rights of the overwhelming majority of American gun owners, who are law-abiding citizens of sound mind," said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who backs the legislation. But Republican supporters have faced criticism over the legislation, which is opposed by the National Rifle Association, the nation's biggest gun lobby.

The bill provides funding to help states adopt "red flag" laws to keep firearms out of the hands of those deemed a danger to themselves or others. It would also fund alternative intervention measures in state where red flag laws are opposed and provide for enhanced school security. It closes the "boyfriend loophole" by denying gun purchases to those convicted of abusing intimate partners in dating relationships, and allows states to add juvenile criminal and mental health records to national background check databases.

Senator John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator on the bill, was booed last week as he discussed its contents during a speech before a Republican Party convention in his home state of Texas. Senator Richard Durbin, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat, said the bill would provide $4.5 billion in funding to the Justice Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Education. A Republican aide estimated the measure's overall price tag at $13.3 billion, saying the cost was fully offset by funds from elsewhere in the federal budget.

