CIDCO appeals people to use water carefully
PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
CIDCO, the Maharashtra government's planning agency, has appealed people in the Navi Mumbai area to use water carefully in view of the inadequate rainfall this season so far.
The state Irrigation Department has instructed City and Industrial Development Corporation to cut water supply by 25 per cent from June 27, it said in a release.
CIDCO supplies water to Navi Mumbai area through various sources including Hetawane dam, Morbe dam, Barvi dam and Patalganga dam.
