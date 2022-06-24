Left Menu

CIDCO appeals people to use water carefully

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 21:28 IST
CIDCO appeals people to use water carefully
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CIDCO_Ltd)
  • Country:
  • India

CIDCO, the Maharashtra government's planning agency, has appealed people in the Navi Mumbai area to use water carefully in view of the inadequate rainfall this season so far.

The state Irrigation Department has instructed City and Industrial Development Corporation to cut water supply by 25 per cent from June 27, it said in a release.

CIDCO supplies water to Navi Mumbai area through various sources including Hetawane dam, Morbe dam, Barvi dam and Patalganga dam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022