2 officials of Delhi govt's revenue dept suspended for 'fraudulent' transfer of land

An official of the Delhi government's revenue department has been suspended for alleged ''fraudulent'' transfer of land to a private entity in south Delhi, official sources said on Friday. The action was taken under the ''zero tolerance'' policy against corruption adopted by Lt Governor V K Saxena, they said. Sources had on Thursday said Hauz Khas sub-registrar DC Sahoo was suspended on Wednesday in the same matter. The L-G had been receiving several complaints about the sub-registrar from MPs, MLAs and locals in the area, they said. A sub-registrar and Kanoongo of the revenue department have been suspended for ''fraudulent'' transfer of government land to private entity in south Delhi, they said on Friday.

The sub-registrar and the Kanoongo were suspended to facilitate a fair inquiry into the matter of ''grave misconduct and corruption'' involving ''forging of revenue records'' in connivance with a private individual, sources said.

The matter involved transfer of prime DDA land worth several crores to a private party in Chirag Delhi.

''Upon inquiry, it was found that the sub-registrar had, in connivance with private individuals and the Kanoongo in-charge of the area, not only forged documents to show that land measuring 1250 square yard that belonged to DDA was free hold but also registered a sale deed in February, 2022,'' sources claimed. A report to this effect along with a recommendation to suspend the two officials to enable fair and detailed inquiry was put up for approval of Delhi chief secretary who is the competent authority in the matter, on June 17.

The suspension orders were issued on June 21, they added.

