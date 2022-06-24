Left Menu

Landmark gun bill draws enough votes to pass U.S. House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 23:00 IST
The first significant gun-safety bill in decades garnered enough votes for passage in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, weeks after mass shootings in Texas and New York that killed more than 30 people, including 19 children.

Voting continued in the Democratic-controlled chamber, a day after the Senate passed the same legislation. Once formally approved by the House, the measure would go to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

