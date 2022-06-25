Left Menu

Maha: Man held in connection with six cases of theft in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:13 IST
The police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with six cases of theft and seized stolen goods worth Rs 2.33 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The police have seized three scooters, batteries, generators and jewelry stolen in these cases, police PRO Sachin Nawadkar said.

The thefts had taken place in the limits of Saphala, MIDC police station, Meghwadi police station of Mumbai and Valsad of Gujarat, he said, adding that the arrested accused was a habitual offender.

