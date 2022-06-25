Maha: Man held in connection with six cases of theft in Palghar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with six cases of theft and seized stolen goods worth Rs 2.33 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.
The police have seized three scooters, batteries, generators and jewelry stolen in these cases, police PRO Sachin Nawadkar said.
The thefts had taken place in the limits of Saphala, MIDC police station, Meghwadi police station of Mumbai and Valsad of Gujarat, he said, adding that the arrested accused was a habitual offender.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Valsad of Gujarat
- PRO Sachin Nawadkar
- Saphala
- Mumbai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: AIMIM MLAs to vote for Cong candidate in Rajya Sabha polls
Voting begins for six RS seats in Maharashtra
Rajya Sabha polls: To defeat BJP, AIMIM announces support to Cong candidate in Maharashtra
RS polls: Voting underway in Maharashtra; close fight between Shiv Sena and BJP for sixth seat
Bombay HC rejects Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's plea for temporary release from prison for casting vote in Rajya Sabha polls.