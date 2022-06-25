Norway shooting suspect thought to be Islamist with mental health issues - police
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 25-06-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 17:58 IST
- Country:
- Norway
The arrested suspected in a fatal shooting spree in Oslo is believed to be a radicalized Islamist who has a history of mental illness, Norway's PST intelligence service said on Saturday.
The suspect, who was not named by police, has been known to security services since 2015, the PST added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement