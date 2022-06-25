Guj police detain activist Teesta Setalvad, take her to Ahmedabad day after SC verdict on Zakia Jafri's petition

Activist Teesta Setalvad was on Saturday detained by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Mumbai and taken to Ahmedabad in connection with an FIR registered against her at the Ahmedabad city crime branch, sources said.

Setalvad, on her part, lodged a complaint with Santacruz police station in Mumbai claiming that the ''arrest'' was illegal and she apprehended a threat to her life. ''Teesta Setalvad has been picked up by the Gujarat ATS from Mumbai,'' a source in the Gujarat ATS said.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

Setalvad's NGO had supported Zakia Jafri, who had filed the petition alleging a larger conspiracy behind the riots, throughout her legal battle. Jafri's husband and former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri was killed during the riots.

A police officer in Mumbai said Ahmedabad police detained Setalvad from her residence in Santacruz and took her with them after intimating local police.

''She also gave a written complaint to Santacruz police station (when she was taken there) and they are processing it,'' said the official.

Setalvad's complaint alleged that Gujarat police ''barged into'' her compound, did not show her a copy of the FIR or warrant against her, and there was a ''big bruise'' on her left hand. ''I fear seriously for my life,'' her complaint added. Bringing the curtains down on the bid to reopen the probe into the 2002 riots, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar on Friday had also spoken of “the devious stratagem to keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design”, and said disgruntled officers of the Gujarat government need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law for creating a sensation by making false revelations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)