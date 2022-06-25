Left Menu

Russia is conducting covert mobilisation campaign - Ukraine spy chief

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:01 IST
Russia is using its reserve forces in a covert mobilisation to replenish its ranks in eastern Ukraine and there is no point in waiting for its offensive potential to simply fizzle out, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency said on Saturday.

In an interview in Kyiv, Kyrylo Budanov, told Reuters he believed Ukraine could only achieve a victory against Russia through military force.

"We shouldn't wait for a miracle that they will tire and stop wanting to fight and so on. We will win back our territory as a result of our counteroffensive," said Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

